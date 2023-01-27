The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Palawan expects the retail and service sectors to top the list of new business name registrations in 2023.

DTI is aiming to hit 7,000 registrations this year, according to Joyce Superio, the local office’s business name registration officer.

She said that the department observed an increase in business name registrations for the retail and services sectors in 2022. Around 6,782 businesses registered and renewed for a five-year name renewal in 2022.

“Ang target natin ay 7,000. Ang tinitingnan natin ay baka bumalik na tayo sa ganoong accomplishment kasi ngayon pa lang ay nasa 2,000 na ang business name registration natin, January pa lang, 20 percent ang renewal,” she said.

The DTI Palawan expects the same trend to continue in 2023, with retail businesses such as sari-sari stores topping the list of most registered businesses. It is followed by services related to tourism, including ticketing, travel and tours, and car rentals.

“Itong back to normal at ang tourism natin ay nagbo-boom na rin, tingin ko na mga factor na makakatulong. At ang e-commerce natin ay malaki rin ang naitutulong sa ating businesses (for 2023),” she added.

A gradual increase was observed from 6,159 registrations and renewals in 2020. It increased to 6,605 in 2021 due to the increase in locals who have engaged themselves in online businesses, including deliveries and food.

However, the DTI record shows that the trend of online business registrations declined from over 300 registrations in 2021 to 100 in 2022.

“Noong 2022 ay na-lessen ang online natin. Nabalik ang mga retail, mga sari-sari stores, karinderya, mga food stalls. Sa tourism ganoon din, medyo dumami na rin ang related sa tourism—nagsibalikan na ang businesses,” she said.

Superio further explained that the decrease in online business name registrations will not affect the promotion of e-commerce in Palawan. She added that conventional stores with physical stores also promote their businesses using digital platforms.

Aside from walk-in registrations and renewals, business owners may also visit www.bnrs.dti.gov.ph for online transactions, which will only take 15 minutes before the release of the certificate.

