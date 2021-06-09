DTI sees increase in online business registrations

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Palawan has observed a continuous increase of online businesses registered during the time of pandemic since 2020 in the local market as businesses started to shift in digital space.

Emma Quillope, division chief of DTI-Palawan’s Business Development Division said that from the month of May to December 2020, some 296 businesses registered their online business names with DTI-Palawan. Additional 62 online business enterprises were recorded from January to May 2021 for a total of 358 during the pandemic.

“Marami ang nagpa-register ng online kasi ‘yong iba ay naging diversion ng kanilang negosyo. Pumunta lahat sa online at ‘yon talaga ang mas mabilis ang kita. Konting post mo lang ng product mo, mamaya may mag-mine na or o-order na. Kaya marami rin ang na-encourage at ‘yon talaga ang ‘in’ sa panahon ng pandemic hanggang ngayon,” Quillope said.

Records from the DTI central office also showed a significant increase in the number of online sellers in the country. From 1,700 during the span of January to March 2020, online businesses increased to around 88,000 by year’s end. For the month of January 2021, the registration has hit 93, 318.

Quillope also noted that the increasing number of online-based businesses have also provided an employment opportunity for displaced workers, particularly from the tourism sector.

“Sa DTI talaga ay pinu-push namin ang digital marketing, iyon ang ina-advocate namin sa kanila lalo na sa e-commerce. Marami na rin tayong local platforms, nagki-create na rin sila para ma-help ‘yong local products nila (MSMEs),” she said.

She added that the pandemic also became a way to notice the significance of digital marketing even though it has been existing for years.

As businesses are now shifting to digital marketing, DTI is also pushing the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Palawan to improve their packaging to become more competitive among online consumers.

“Kung nasa online, dapat ini-improve mo rin. Iyon ang tinutulungan namin, ma-improve ang packaging, ma-improve ang product para makasabay naman sila sa mga nasa online na magaganda ang product. Dapat habol-habol talaga,” she said.

