The MIMAROPA Region of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has extended livelihood programs in the face of the pandemic, sending representatives from Metro Manila to Palawan’s far-flung islands.

The DTI MIMAROPA said in a recent press statement that its team sailed four hours by boat from the tourism hotspot of Coron to the 5th class municipality of Linapacan in March.

The small town, which is located between the two more prominent tourist attractions of Coron and El Nido, is no stranger to DTI’s initiatives and projects for small entrepreneurs, according to DTI.

The Livelihood Seeding Program-Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay (LSP-NSB) identified 50 sari-sari store owners as recipients of livelihood kits.

“Despite the rotational blackouts in the island, provision of assistance continued for DTI as they conducted an Entrepreneurial Mind-setting with Basic Financial Recording Seminar for the profiled beneficiaries. For a small but thriving municipality far north of mainland Palawan, DTI’s presence helped spur economic growth in rural communities,” the regional DTI office said.

Next on the list is the 3rd class municipality of Culion, a one-hour boat ride away from the island of Coron.

Culion is also home to a promising fisheries, agriculture, and entrepreneurial environment notwithstanding its land size and accessibility from the mainland, the DTI regiona said.

During the visit of DTI MIMAROPA, 100 beneficiaries were profiled as beneficiaries of livelihood kits under the abovementioned program. After the profiling, DTI MIMAROPA likewise facilitated an Entrepreneurial Mind-setting with Basic Financial Recording Seminar for the 100 potential beneficiaries.

Under the LSP-NSB, DTI applies a whole government approach of bringing the government’s business development assistance closer to more people. Aside from the provision of livelihood and training kits, LSP-NSB likewise facilitates business registration, business advisory, and business information and advocacy.

Trade Industry Specialists Zsaira S. Monteclaro, Alexis P. Siongco, and Edel San Juan of DTI MIMAROPA led the profiling of Livelihood Seeding Program-Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay (LSP-NSB) beneficiaries in Linapacan and Culion, Palawan.

The identified beneficiaries are expected to receive P5,000.00-P8,000.00 worth of livelihood kits essential for the growth of their businesses.

DTI MIMAROPA’s commitment to MSME development extends beyond office hours. The agency’s representatives conducted a Business-One-Stop-Shop (BOSS) activity for the beneficiaries. Thirty (30) MSMEs were assisted in the application and renewal of Business Name Registration.

The abovementioned initiatives are part of the regular activities of DTI MIMAROPA in line with the 10-Point Socioeconomic Agenda of the national government and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals to leave no one behind.