The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) MIMAROPA reported on Monday that about half of the 400 rapidly assessed micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the province of Palawan have been either severely or partially damaged when Typhoon Odette struck the country.

The estimated cost of structural damage was more than P25 million, while the projected cost of inventory product losses was more than P5 million. In the aftermath, the projected cash required for MSMEs recovery is roughly P31 million.

DTI MIMAROPA regional director Joel Valera told the government-run PTV News that the agency will hold a series of Diskwento Caravans to guarantee that basic needs are priced at or below suggested retail prices. Similarly, the DTI intends to deliver livelihood kits to affected MSMEs via its Livelihood Seeding Program-Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay Program (LSP-NSB).

“We will be at the forefront of MSME recovery in the province. Moreover, I encourage everyone to extend assistance of any kind to the affected communities,” Valera said.

- Advertisement -

Monitoring efforts are continuously conducted by the DTI Palawan Provincial Office and Negosyo Centers to aid the victims of the typhoon, according to DTI Palawan Provincial Director Hazel Salvador, on the other hand.

In view of Presidential Proclamation No. 1267 dated 21 December 2021, declaring a State of Calamity (SOC) in MIMAROPA due to widespread devastation and damage by Typhoon Odette the prices of basic necessities in the whole region are automatically frozen at their prevailing prices effective for the duration of the condition that brought about it, but not more than 60 days. This is also in accordance with Section 6 of RA 7581 or the Price Act.

DTI warns the public that violators shall suffer the penalty of imprisonment for a period of 1 year to 10 years, or a fine ranging from P5,000 to P1-M or both, at the discretion of the court aside from the applicable administrative penalties.