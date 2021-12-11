The local office of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has urged Christmas light retailers to follow the consumers’ guide and ensure that the products they are selling are of good quality and have the Philippine Standard (PS) and Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) Sticker safety markings.

It also reminded consumers that when decorating their homes for the holidays, they should only buy certified indoor Christmas lights to avoid mishaps caused by uncertified and poor products.

Persival Narbonita, media relations officer of the local DTI, said that so far in the city and province, they have observed sellers to be PS and ICC compliant during their monitoring period earlier.

He said some of the supplies were part of last year’s stocks, which signified lower demand in 2020.

“Leading establishments lang ‘yong na-monitor kasi kadalasan ‘yong medyo maliit na retailing stores ay doon namimili para pang-retail nila. Kaya advise namin sa mga gusto at hahabol pa na bumili nito ay siguruhin lang na meron kaukulang marka ‘yong bibilhing Christmas lights, dapat ‘yong merong PS or ICC marks,” Narbonita said.

“So far, ang mga Christmas lights sa local markets natin ay compliant naman sa PS & ICC markings. Ang ibang stocks ay same pa rin last year, ibig sabihin hindi masyado malakas bilihan nito. Maobserbahan din natin sa paligid na kung saan ay iilan lang ‘yong meron nito sa kabahayan,” he added.

The DTI is keeping an eye on all of the city’s major businesses, as they offer goods to a variety of retail outlets in Puerto Princesa and other parts of the province.

The Bureau of Philippine Standards of the department also published a list of approved Christmas lights with valid PS and ICC certification mark licenses on its website – http://www.bps.dti.gov.ph/index.php/product-certification/approved-christmas-lights.

The trade and industry continuously reminds the public to avoid uncertified and substandard Christmas lights to avoid accidents the items may cause.