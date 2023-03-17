The trade and industry department is stepping up efforts to educate young people about their rights as consumers by launching awareness and advocacy initiatives.

The initiative is part of the Department of Trade and Industry’ (DTI) World Consumer Rights Day celebrations.

Together with other monitoring operations in the municipality, DTI Palawan presented their advocacy to various schools in Narra town.

Persival Narbonita, the DTI’s information officer in Palawan, stated that it is also the return of their campaign in schools following the interruption caused by the pandemic.

Photo from DTI Palawan

“Yong students kasi ay merong malaking contributions as consumers, lalo na sa panahon ngayon. Sila kasi ang future contributors na magiging consuming public ng mga bilihin. At saka matagal na kasi na hindi nai-tap ang schools dahil sa pandemic,” he said.

Aside from Narra, they will also extend campaign and monitoring in Aborlan.

DTI may confiscate products without Philippine Standard (PS) Quality and/or Safety Mark and Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) markings during monitoring and enforcement.

“Kapag meron nakitaang mga produktong walang kaukulang PS at ICC markings ay iconfiscate mga ito at iproseso ng issuance ng notice of violation (NOV) or possible issuance ng formal charge kung hindi justifiable ung kanilang reasons sa NOV,” he said.

