In a bid to further boost its campaign against the proliferation of substandard products, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Palawan will destroy items confiscated from stores this year at the Puerto Princesa Sanitary Landfill in Barangay Sta. Lourdes on Friday,

DTI Palawan spokesperson Persival Narbonita said that during a surprise inspection conducted by its price control monitoring and enforcement team, they found a total of 18 stores violating the Consumer Welfare and Protection Act, 12 of which have been penalized.

Six in the Calamian area are still being processed, he said.

“Ang nakalista dito na amount ay P284,729.75, hindi pa kasama yung anim na tindahan na nahuli doon sa Calamianes. Ang total penalties naman na na-impose ng DTI Palawan is amounting to P97,5000, hindi rin kasama yung doon sa Calamianes area dahil on-going pa yung hearing sa aming regional office,” Narbonita said during the Philippine Information Agency (PIA)-hosted Kapihan at the SM Puerto Princesa mall on Wednesday.

Mike escote of Philippine Information Agency together with Department of Trade and Industry Palawan Provincial Director Hazel Salvador and spokesperson Persibal Narboleta during the Kapihan sa SM on Wednesday.

“Kabilang sa mga produkto na sisirain namin sa Friday, yan ay yung mga under ng Mandatory Product Certification na dapat may mga PS or ICC markings,” he added.

Items confiscated include LED bulbs, TV sets, monobloc chairs, and tie wires.

“Pero karamihan ngayong taon, ang mga nahuhuli namin ay mga motorcycle inner tubes (interior). Mas marami ang nahuli ngayon so ibig sabihin, maraming produkto na ganito ngayon sa market. It so happened na yung mga tindahan na aming napuntahan ay may mga display so na-confiscate,” he stated.

DTI Palawan provincial director Hazel Salvador, meanwhile, said their campaign against substandard products has somehow been successful despite not having enough personnel.

She said the price monitoring team and consumer protection division is again scheduled to conduct another round of inspection in November, adding that the campaign is part of DTI’s consumer protection advocacy and mandate to monitor and make sure that consumer goods in the market are safe.

“So sila Pers (Narbonita), tatlo lang sila sa division so we are managing our time para maikutan nila ang buong Palawan. Sa November may dalawang ikot pa sila kasama yung ibang consumer protection division ng ibang probinsya sa MIMAROPA. So isang team sila na hindi lang taga-Palawan ang nag-iikot,” Salvador said.

“So I’m happy to say na dito sa Palawan ay nabawasan na rin ang mga nagtitinda ng mga substandard products,” she added.

Narbonita further explained that consumer products in the market are considered as substandard if it did not pass thru quality control inspection and does not have the Product Standard or Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) markings.

“For example, electrical supplies, makikita nyo na may mark na parang globe at may check, pag galing sa Pilipinas ang produkto ay dapat may tatak na ganun yung nakalista na mga produktong under Mandatory Product Certification,” he said.

