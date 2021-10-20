Palawan Trade Fair 2021, organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Palawan, has opened at SM City Puerto Princesa and will run until October 24, 2021.

In a statement released by SM, it said the trade exhibition will highlight local entrepreneurs and businesses who and that have been badly impacted by the COVID 19 epidemic in order to help them weather the storm and generate chances for recovery and growth.



“From native delicacies to internationally renowned handicrafts from various areas of Palawan, the Palawan Trade Fair 2021 provides a diverse selection of excellent discoveries on the lower level of SM City Puerto Princesa,” the statement said.











A re-run of this event will be hosted at SM City Puerto Princesa come Nov. 15-30, 2021 as the DTI supports Philippine MSMEs by shifting their buying patterns towards the consumption and purchase of Philippine fresh produce and manufactured goods.



Under the Buy Local, Go Lokal campaign, this initiative likewise aims to help stimulate and boost domestic travel, while encouraging Filipino consumers to patronize Philippine-owned and operated facilities and services.

- Advertisement -









DTI notes that every purchase will help our hardworking Palaweño Entrepreneurs in these challenging times. Gawang Lokal, Galing ng Lokal, Buy Lokal!



This trade fair is in partnership with the Provincial Government of Palawan, Trending Events Enterprise, and SM City Puerto Princesa.