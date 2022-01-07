The provincial office of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) expects the service and trading sectors to be among the top enterprises registered in 2022, while typhoon Odette may have an impact on the number of registrants.

Joyce Superio, business name registration officer, said Friday that as of the first week of January, the department has already accommodated 250 establishments for name renewal and registration.

Based on trends observed by DTI, business name registrants and renewals increase every month of February.

“Yes (maaapektuhan ni Odette) kasi marami tayong MSMEs na naapektuhan din. Makakaapekto siya. Hindi rin natin masabi na mas mababa sa 2022 kasi ngayon pa lang ay marami na ang nagri-register. Posibleng mas tumaas siya sa 2022,” Superio said.

- Advertisement -

“May epekto lang pero hindi naman sa buong taon. Meron na ngayong buwan lang tapos susunod na buwan ay tataas na naman. Kung sa pandemic, depende rin sa quarantine (restrictions),” she added.

In its December 29 report, the department said micro, small, and medium (MSME) enterprises in Palawan were hit with P30 million worth of damages.

The approximate cost of structural damage amounted to over P25 million, while the estimated amount of losses in inventory products cost over P5 million. The estimated amount needed for the recovery of the MSMEs is valued at around P31 million, the DTI added.

Superio said similar to 2021, DTI-Palawan expects businesses related to food services, clothing, and construction to be most registered in 2022.

The annual average of the combined number of registrants and renewals is 7,000 for the whole province, while around 3,000 to 4,000 for Puerto Princesa City only, Superio said.

In 2021, DTI Palawan recorded about 6,000 establishments registered and renewed their business names. Business names take a five-year period before renewal.

Superio added that DTI personnel and staff are also visiting typhoon-affected areas to assist residents in business name renewals and registrations.

She mentioned that processing of business name renewal and registration only takes 15 minutes before the release of the certificate.

The DTI also encourages clients to register online aside from walk-in processing. It already assigned staff at City Hall for BOSS registration.