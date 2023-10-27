After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Palawan revived the annual Provincial Consumer Quiz Bee on Tuesday, October 24th, at the Palawan National School.

In line with this year’s Consumer Welfare Month Celebration, themed “GenS: Generation Sustainable,” DTI Palawan collaborated with the Palawan National School to reinstate this educational competition.

The quiz bee was participated in by 50 students from both junior and senior high schools.

Emerging as the top scorer was Ms. Vheanica Rein Milan, displaying an impressive performance. Following closely were Vianca Rein Milan and John Cabzeel Villanueva.

DTI Palawan said the activity aims to educate and engage students in the various consumer welfare and protection initiatives of the government, fostering a better-informed and conscientious generation. It ensures that the youth of Palawan are well-versed in their consumer rights and responsibilities.