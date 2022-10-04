The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Palawan has resumed its training program for small entrepreneurs to encourage and assist them in registering their businesses.

Emma Quillope, division chief of DTI Palawan Business Development Division, said they are bringing back the department’s program Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay (NSB) through face-to-face training.

The training is conducted at 16 Negosyo Centers of DTI in Palawan, which started in 2019.

“Marami tayong informal sector, sila ‘yong mga nagninegosyo pero wala silang registration. Para ma-encourage sila na i-formalize ang kanilang businesses at magparehistro. Tulad ng mga nasa farm, pero karamihan naman ng mga hindi nagrirehistro ay maliliit,” she said.

The program covers orientation about entrepreneurial orientation and good manufacturing practice for the first quarter of the year and skills training onwards.

“Kasi ang iba gumagawa lang kasi nakikita lang nila, wala silang formal training about don sa ginagawa nila. Niri-request nila na turuan sila tulad how to make calamnsi concentrate, VCO processing,” she added.

Each Negosyo Center in the province is conducting profiling and needs assessments to align the skills training to the demands of enterprises in every area. In 2022, the DTI Palawan already conducted 765 training sessions, to be followed by another 23 in the three remaining months of the year.

DTI is also offering another mentorship program called Kapatid Mentor ME (KMME) Online 2022. Existing MSMEs may learn free business tricks from experts and leaders. The online application is until October 6, and slots are limited.

Interested participants may join by registering on this link: https://tinyurl.com/MIMAROPAKMME2022Batch2

About Post Author