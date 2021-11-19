The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Palawan encourages residents to utilize the online application for business name registration system (BNRS) in anticipation of permit renewals and applications in 2022.

DTI Palawan information officer Persival Narbonita said many people still prefer to apply in person over the online application, which was released in 2019.

“Karamihan ay parang gusto pa rin ‘yong walk-in lalo na ‘yong galing sa mga munisipyo or liblib na lugar. Lalo na ‘yong hindi marunong sa computer or walang internet connection,” Narbonita said.

“Meron na ring iilan na nag-online mag-apply or register. Kaya nag-campaign ulit ang DTI ngayon, lalo na for January to March 2022 na BOSS period,” he added.

Narbonita said DTI is pushing for the online registration both for new applications and renewal. The business name renewal is required every after five years.

He added that walk-in registrations are processed within 15 minutes as long as the internet and electricity supply are both stable.

“Siguro kung online ay mas mabilis, pero depende din ito sa expertise ng client sa paggamit ng online BNRS. Iyong BNRS ngayon ay apply anywhere at print anywhere as long as ok ‘yong needed facilities,” he said.

The department also discourages the public from transacting with fixers who facilitate business name registration through online or personal transactions.

Applicants are advised to visit first the https://bnrs.dti.gov.ph/registration and send payment through different options such as GCash, Visa/MasterCard/JCB, LANDBANK LINK.BIZ, DTI Teller, and SMART Padala.

DTI stated that certificates may also be downloaded after the process of application.