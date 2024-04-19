The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Palawan, in collaboration with the City Government of Puerto Princesa, organized a 1-day Halal Orientation and Awareness Seminar in a move to bolster the local Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in penetrating the Halal market.

The seminar aimed to provide Palawan’s MSMEs with essential knowledge and insights into the Halal industry, emphasizing the significance of obtaining Halal certification for their products and services.

Led by the DTI Task Force Halal Industry, the initiative seeks to facilitate MSMEs’ access to Halal certification, enabling them to tap into the burgeoning market segment represented by the growing Muslim population.

According to DTI, Palawan’s strategic location and diverse cultural landscape make it a promising hub for Halal products and services.

By encouraging local MSMEs to certify their offerings as Halal, the DTI aims to not only support the economic growth of the province but also cater to the specific needs of Muslim consumers.