A seminar on food safety was conducted by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Palawan, through the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP), for the Aborlan Rainbow Marketing Cooperative last week in Aborlan.

The DTI said Saturday that the initiative aligns with the government’s efforts to promote and ensure food safety in the Philippines.

Attended by the 18 production officers and staff of the Aborlan Rainbow Marketing Cooperative, the seminar provided a platform to discuss the standardization of the group’s operating procedures aligned with Republic Act 10611 or the Food Safety Act of 2013.

Program instructors focused on current good manufacturing practices, a major requirement in ensuring high-quality products. Participants also learned the necessary steps in preventing food contamination and foodborne and waterborne illnesses, including proper food handling, storage, and preparation, as well as sanitation and hygiene practices.

The training further covered regulatory compliance, including the necessary permits and licenses required for food production and sales.

The DTI Palawan emphasized the importance of food safety in business operations. The session highlighted the responsibility of food business operators to produce and position clean, safe, and fresh banana chip products in the market, as mandated in the Philippine food regulatory system.

The activity promoted food safety for the benefit of consumers while fostering the sustainable development of local Palawan industries. The training was conducted through the collaboration between the DTI Palawan and the Provincial Government of Palawan through the Provincial Economic Enterprise Development Office.