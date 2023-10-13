The Department of Trade and Industry in Palawan destroyed products it confiscated from stores in the city of Puerto Princesa and the province of Palawan that did not go through its quality control examinations at the Puerto Princesa Sanitary Landfill on Friday, October 13.

The items worth P327,594.15 were confiscated from 16 establishments out of 4,019 during inspection operations conducted from January to August this year, DTI-Palawan Provincial Director Hazel Salvador said. The 16 establishments were also meted P93,000 fines.

Confiscated items included household appliances, motorcycle inner tubes, PVC electrical tapes and other electric materials and disposable lighters among others. The lighters caused the items to go in flames while being destroyed by an excavator.

Salvador also said the volume of confiscated items this year is almost the same compared to last year but the amount is bigger than that of last year which was P289,729.75.

“We do this every October in time for the Consumer Welfare Month. Our theme for this year is Generation S for sustainability because our theme for the next few years is to help achieve our development goal which is sustainable consumption and production,” Salvador told media in an interview after the activity.

“These products did not pass through our quality control or did not meet the standards and do not have certification or the ICC and PS marks. That means these products are unsafe to use especially the household appliances and poses risk to our lives,” she added.

Salvador likewise noted that since she was designated as DTI-Palawan Provincial Director in July 2020, they only monitored stores that incurred first offense and immediately paid fines.

She also said they are looking forward to effectively eliminate the sale of products that did not go through quality control tests.

We are aiming to curb this and we look at this both in positive and negative ways – positive because we can show the people that the government is doing its job (and) on the negative side, it proves that there are still violators which is really hard to avoid,” she said.

“Although our goal at DTI really is to stop this and we would be happier if we accomplish this goal because we know that this would show that people are following,” she stated.

By Gerald Ticke

