The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Palawan invites mentees to participate in the seventh year of online mentorship for local businesses in an attempt to strengthen entrepreneurial abilities.

Joyce Superio, business name registration officer, said Tuesday that the DTI’s Kapatid Mentor ME (KMME) program is accepting applications for 10 slots until March 13.

The participants from small and medium enterprises will learn free business tips and tricks from experts and leaders in the industry. Some of the mentors are also graduates of the program.

“Minomonitor natin yong paggawa nila ng kanilang business improvement plan then may one on one coaching din sila with mentors. Kapag nakagraduate sila ay part na din po sila ng ibang programs ng DTI, kasama na rin sila sa mga na-iinvite namin as speaker or participants,” Superio explained.

The program was originally made for in-person setup in 2017 but later shifted to online platforms due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

DTI Palawan has produced 173 graduates since its inception. The mentorship occurs twice per year, with the first batch of multisectoral participants beginning on March 21 and ending on June 9.

“Layunin nito na matulungan ang ating mga MSMEs na mapalago pa ang kanilang negosyo sa pamamagitan ng coaching and mentoring,” she added.

The requirements for interested mentees are the following:

﻿﻿﻿At least 18 years of age; ﻿﻿﻿Must be a Filipino and resident of the MIMAROPA Region; ﻿﻿﻿Must be the owner or co-owner of and /or partner of the business; ﻿﻿﻿Business is registered (with documentations); ﻿﻿﻿Business is operating for at least one year; ﻿﻿﻿Has employee/s and/or manages a team; ﻿﻿﻿Willing to attend sessions on specified schedules; ﻿﻿﻿Willing to enter into a Contract of Commitment; ﻿﻿﻿Three (3) References who can vouch for your business; ﻿﻿﻿﻿Must have at least 1 Mbps internet connection for virtual online class.

Applicants may register through

bit.ly/MIMAROPAKMME2023Batch1.

The names of the selected mentees will be posted on the DTI MIMAROPA Facebook Page and will also receive an email of acceptance.

