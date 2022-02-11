Some 10 slots will be opened by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for entrepreneurs in Palawan who would like to enroll for the first batch of free mentorship program.

The department opened the search for online mentees wherein existing micro and small entrepreneurs in MIMAROPA region may join the Kapatid Mentor Me (KMME) program.

“We are on the lookout for a new set of Online Mentees to join the Kapatid Mentor ME (KMME) Online 2022 edition. Learn free business tips and tricks from a pool of seasoned and homegrown business experts and leaders,” the department said.

Welson Paz, trade specialist and focal person of the program in Palawan said Friday that all MSMEs in the province regardless of the nature of business may join the program.

“For batch 1, 10 slots for Palawan. Start ang session ng March 22, 2022– naka-multi sectoral this year both Batch 1 and 2. Ang batch 2 pala ang start ay sa June 2022,” he said.

The KMME program was originally conducted in person but was shifted virtually in 2020 to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

DTI said that the mentee-applicants must qualify for their given criteria to be enrolled in the free online mentorship program.

The applicant must be at least 18-years-old, a Filipino, and resident of the Philippines. He or she must be an owner, co-owner, or partner of the business that is registered with documentation. The business must be operating for at least a year. The applicant must have employees or manages a team and willing to attend sessions on specified schedules.

The mentee must enter into a contract of commitment and has three references who can vouch for the business. The online mentee must have 1mbps internet connection for virtual online class.

DTI provincial director Hazel Salvador previously stated that KMME graduates will be prioritized in DTI programs including loans.

Some of the coverage of the department’s mentorship is product development, business model canvas, operations management, supply and value chain, and human resources.

Applicants may register through https://tinyurl.com/2022menteeapplication and online applications for the first batch will be open until March 15.

For inquiries regarding the program, applicants may contact Welson T. Paz of DTI Palawan at WelsonPaz@dti.gov.ph and 048-434-1092.