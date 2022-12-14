The Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) MIMAROPA Digitally campaign was honored as the sole recipient from the National Government Agency sector for its efforts to promote digital financial inclusion during the GCash Digital Excellence Awards 2022.

GCash said the annual event honors government units and agencies that were among the first to make use of digital financial products to assist in ensuring the delivery of their services in a secure and efficient manner.

Joel B. Valera of DTI MIMAROPA emphasized the role that digitalization plays in empowering all sectors throughout the region during presentation of the awards on Thursday, December 1.

MIMAROPA Digitally is a subbrand of the MIMAROPA Naturally campaign that aims to establish a digital ecosystem within the preferred destination.

Under this campaign, DTI MIMAROPA, through its provincial offices and Negosyo Centers, helps all types of enterprises through established and safe digital payment gateways towards a financially inclusive environment.

This initiative provides opportunities for the development of a vibrant digital payment ecosystem with different e-commerce merchant acquirers, online payment aggregators, electronic wallets, and payment networks.

Since January 2022 DTI MIMAROPA has partnered with GCash in conducting free onboarding and financial literacy sessions in select municipalities, successfully registering over 800 micro, small, and medium enterprises, TODA members and operators, market vendors, and sari-sari store owners.

