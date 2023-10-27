The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Mimaropa Region has kicked off the “Undas Bantay Presyo”, led by various provincial monitoring and enforcement teams.

DTI Mimaropa said the initiative aims to monitor the prices of bottled water, candles, and flowers in preparation for the upcoming All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day observance.

Initial reports indicate that the supply of these essential items remains sufficient, and their prices are in line with the suggested retail prices.

DTI Mimaropa expressed its commitment in conducting inspections across different locations in the region to ensure that the public has access to affordable essential necessities for commemorating Undas.