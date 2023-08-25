Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Mimaropa OIC Regional Director Rodolfo Mariposque, embarked on a personal visit to Linapacan island on August 24 in a bid to strengthen economic prospects in even the most distant corners of the region.

During this visit, Mariposque engaged in a discussion with Linapacan Mayor Emil Neri about the prospective establishment of a Negosyo Center and Shared Service Facility within the area.

Linapacan, a township found four hours away by boat from the renowned tourist destination of Coron, requires a voyage through the Linapacan Strait—home to a multitude of fishing communities.

DTI stressed that the move is just one among the array of efforts undertaken by the DTI to ensure the outreach of economic programs and projects to the farthest reaches of the region.

“Ang hakbang na ito ay isa sa maraming aktibidad ng ahensya upang marating pati na rin ang mga malalayong lugar sa rehiyon upang palakasin ang kanilang ekonomiya sa pamamagitan ng mga programa at proyekto ng DTI para sa pagpapaunlad ng negosyo,” DTI said.