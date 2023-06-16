The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) MIMAROPA, in collaboration with DTI Palawan and the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) Palawan, recently conducted a visit to Puerto Princesa City and Roxas, Palawan to carry out various activities as part of the Coconut Farmers Industry Development Program (CFIDP).

From June 14 to 15, a profiling and National Coconut Farmers Registry System (NCFRS) registration activity was conducted for coconut farmers in Brgy. Salvacion and Magara in Roxas.

The main objective of this initiative is to update the list of potential coconut farmer beneficiaries, enabling the DTI to provide them with essential support in terms of product development, market access, and promotion.

Earlier, the CFIDP Team conducted a Monitoring and Assessment from June 13 to 14, evaluating four (4) Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Puerto Princesa City and Roxas, Palawan.

According to DTI, the purpose of this assessment was to identify specific areas where the agency can extend CFIDP assistance.