The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) MIMAROPA held a specialized virtual training for young entrepreneurs in Palawan and Oriental Mindoro, with the goal of advancing the youth’s entrepreneurial potential through innovation and life skills.

Jozelle Castro, a trade industry development specialist, and analyst Jeremi Hermosilla facilitated the “Be Your Own Boss (BYOB)” training, which aims to encourage more youth to engage in entrepreneurship.

“Be Your Own Boss (BYOB) is an entrepreneurship training that equips youth with foundational business skills and the entrepreneurial mindset needed to become smarter entrepreneurs, including creativity, critical thinking, perseverance, vision, and confidence,” DTI said in a statement.

The BYOB is a practical, activity-based training which provides step-by-step business skills that includes environmental scanning, identifying small business opportunities, and developing and operationalizing a business plan.

DTI MIMAROPA also said that the BYOB training provides an opportunity for the young participants to turn their business ideas into reality.

