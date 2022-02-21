The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) MIMAROPA announced the lifting of the price freeze on basic necessities that was imposed for 60 days in typhoon Odette-affected areas under Proclamation No. 1267, or the declaration of the state of calamity.

The department said in its advisory that the prices are back to their suggested retail price (SRP) after the end of the effectiveness of a two-month price freeze on February 20. The affected regions are IV-B (MIMAROPA); VI (Western Visayas); VIl (Central Visayas); VIll (Eastern Visayas); X (Northern Mindanao); and XIII (CARAGA.)

“’Yong nilabas na SRP on basic necessities as of Jan. 27, 2022, ang ipapatupad after lifting ng price freeze,” DTI-Palawan trade specialist Welson Paz said.

But even with the automatic lifting of the price freeze, the regional office of the department assured that it will continuously conduct intensified price and supply monitoring of basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPC) under the department’s jurisdiction.

Products under basic necessities include canned fish, processed milk, coffee, laundry soap, bread, salt. etc. Among the products under prime commodities are flour, processed and canned pork, beef, and poultry meat, vinegar, soy sauce, and school supplies, according to DTI.

The full list of SRP can be viewed online via https://www.dti.gov.ph/konsyumer/latest-srps-basic-necessities-prime-commodities/

Meanwhile, DTI-Palawan reported that the prices of BNPCs monitored from February 14 to 18 were all within the SRP. People in the department’s Consumer Protection Division (CPD) and Negosyo Centers did the monitoring. They checked the supplies and prices on the island of Palawan.

“As a result of the monitoring, prices are within the Suggested Retail Price (SRP) and supply are stable,” the department noted.