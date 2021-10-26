The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) issued safety seals to 41 establishments in the province of Palawan, which would assist to guarantee that they are following the new normal’s minimal health protocols.

DTI Palawan provincial director Hazel Salvador said the department has accepted the application and awarded safety seals to roughly 15 businesses in Puerto Princesa, 15 in Coron, one in Aborlan, one in Narra, one in Quezon, one in Bataraza, and six in Busuanga.

The figure was based on the report on October 21, the department stated.

“Among the MIMAROPA provinces, tayo ang pinakamaraming na-issue—talagang malaking bagay ‘yong safety seal dahil kasama doon ang responsibility ng establishments na meron tao na magbabantay. There is someone responsible doon sa establishment na mananagot kapag hindi sumusunod sa minimum health standard ang establishment,” she said.

The DTI previously said that it is responsible for providing the safety seal to grocery stores, supermarkets, membership shopping clubs, convenience stores, logistics, service providers (outlets), barbershops and salons, and service and repair businesses.

It is based on the issued Joint Memorandum Circular No. 21-01 with the offices of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Health (DOH), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and Department of Tourism (DOT).

In a previous interview with DTI Palawan information officer Persival Narbonita, he said the safety seal can be issued within two to three days as long as the establishment covered by the issuing authority is compliant and qualified with the requirements during the inspection.

The safety seal will be valid for six months and will be removed if the violation of the establishment is confirmed to be genuine.

Meanwhile, the DTI Palawan will conduct a simultaneous price monitoring on October 26, Tuesday, as part of the celebration of Consumer Welfare Month.