The Department of Trade and Industry in Mimaropa has deployed a five-kilowatt solar-powered energy system at the Bogtong Fish Processing Facility in Busuanga, in northern Palawan.

The initiative, undertaken on February 19, is aimed at bolstering the marine industry of the Calamianes Group of Islands as part of the trade and industry department’s commitment to sustainable development.

The solar energy system and panels were among the equipment provided to the fish processing facility, which was officially turned over to the fishermen and workers of the Bogtong Fish Processors Association (BFPA) by DTI Mimaropa on March 20, 2023.

The facility was connected with institutional buyers, ensuring that their products would access a broader market.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Mimaropa emphasized that a high-quality marine food processing facility is a crucial tool in the Calamianes Group of Islands (CGI) to enhance local fish trade and market competitiveness.

Thus, the facility ensured that its fish processing services in the area complied with the Food and Drug Administration and the Philippine National Standards.

The fish processing facility was valued at ₱1 million at the time of its turnover. Additional equipment provided to the facility included a blast freezer, a vacuum packaging machine, a chest freezer, and a water treatment system.

Plans are in place to upgrade other equipment over time, such as a mini ice plant, workshop meat table, digital weighing scales, bone saws, and a food metal detector.

BFPA staff, with support from USAID Fish Right, participated in advanced training on handling, processing, and packaging fish products to ensure the highest quality.

Their products were then sent in trial shipments over two months to connected institutional buyers in Manila, each shipment weighing approximately 45 kilos and valued at ₱40,500 in retail.

While DTI Mimaropa observed that the BFPA’s fish products were successfully sold, enhancing both the quality of their labor and production, they recognized that a single microfish processing facility falls short of meeting the growing demand for high-quality seafood products in the market.

They anticipate that by implementing “cold chain solutions”—maintaining low temperatures throughout processing and packaging—product quality will be preserved throughout the development chain, thereby increasing their commercial value.

DTI Mimaropa aims to bolster the local fish trade by enhancing seafood processing, packaging, and storage practices, hoping to inspire other stakeholders and stimulate local economic development in Busuanga and other parts of the Calamianes Group of Islands (CGI).