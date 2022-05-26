The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is conducting the 16th round of the COVID-19 Impact Assessment Survey for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to once more assess the state of business operations across the country.

Provincial director Hazel Salvador said the survey will run as long as the country remains under a pandemic due to COVID-19. The regional office of the department previously stated that they observed an increase in the number of fully operating businesses.

“Mga basic lang, kung ilang percent na sila operational, ang workforce ba nila ay buo na uli. Hanggang may pandemic pa rin pero ngayon halos back to normal na tayo – masaya kami para sa businesses na naapektuhan ng pandemic, at least ngayon medyo maluwag na tayo lalo na sa transportation,” Salvador said.

Salvador also observed that local businesses, including tourism-related enterprises, are now starting to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

“Sa part ng DTI, masaya kami dahil ang businesses natin ay bumabangon. Hopefully, kahit ganon ay wala pa rin kumalat na COVID, maging stable pa rin sana at dumami ang magpabakuna,” she said.

The survey, which started in 2020, aims to determine the status of business operations of MSMEs around the country to align the department’s interventions with the stakeholders.

For the 10th and 11th rounds of the survey before the end of 2021, DTI recorded 51.5 percent and 64.3 percent completely operational status, respectively, compared to 52.5 percent and 59.7% partially operational status for the first and second rounds.

The survey may be accessed through this link: www.dti.gov.ph/msmesurvey.

Meanwhile, DTI Palawan reminded the public about online fixers. It is important to be cautious with the Facebook pages and groups using the department’s logo, which claims to assist with business name registration and renewal.

Aside from walk-in transactions, the department said that business name registration can be done online at https://bnrs.dti.gov.ph/.