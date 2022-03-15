The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Palawan highlighted the need for fair digital finance as online businesses’ visibility increases, during the World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) celebration on Tuesday.

Fair digital finance, according to provincial director Hazel Salvador, is part of the department’s mandate, which includes not only informing consumers about their rights on digital platforms but also ensuring business owners’ duties.

“Kailangan tandaan natin na kung ano man ang laws and policies na applicable kung ikaw ay may may physical store, iyon din ang applicable sa iyo kung ikaw ay may online store—hindi ibig sabihin na ligtas ka na sa polisiya at batas sa may sariling tindahan talaga—mas maigting pa nga dapat,” Salvador said.

The department emphasized that the WCRD event is in solidarity with various consumer organizations from over 100 nations around the world.

It also strives to address market issues and improve consumer awareness about their rights, protection, and empowerment.

While digital firms have grown since 2020, internet access remains one of the top issues for Palawan’s micro, small, and medium businesses, according to Salvador.

“Pero kung ang Palawan ay meron din na malawakan na talaga kahit sa liblib na munisipyo, malalayong lugar, may internet connectivity, I’m sure makakasabay din tayo sa iba like sa NCR, mainland Luzon. Magagaling din naman tayo, kaya natin sumabay,” he said.

The DTI Palawan registered 325 online enterprises in 2020. In 2021, 104 were added, followed by 25 in the first quarter of 2022.

Salvador also said the DTI already started activities in line with the digital financing since March 1, with the discussion of consumer protection in digital financial services. It will also hold its 5th Consumer Youth e-Forum via zoom on Tuesday.

