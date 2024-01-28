The Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) activities in the Mimaropa region for business growth and consumer safeguarding were influenced by innovation, technology, and a commitment to inclusivity, throughout 2023.

In a statement on Friday, the DTI regional office said that on industry advancement, over 600 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) operating within the region’s specified key sectors received support, leading to the generation of 5,000 employment opportunities and the attraction of investments amounting to ₱8 million.

The priority sectors outlined it outlined for the period of 2022 to 2028 include cacao, bamboo, wearable products, home furnishings, processed fruits and nuts, rubber, salt, tuna, tourism, as well as creative and digital economies.

In the same year, DTI Mimaropa’s activities for the acceleration of the coconut industry under the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan were in full swing. DTI Mimaropa conducted seven research and development activities, developing 29 coconut product prototypes and generating around P2 million in sales.

To develop the agriculture value chain in the region, DTI Mimaropa maintained two foreign-assisted projects in 2023.

SAGANA Marinduque, an association composed mainly of cacao farmers in Sta. Cruz, Marinduque, was awarded an international grant from the Korean Intellectual Property Office and the Korea Invention Promotion Association. The grant includes appropriate technology equipment, branding development, and aftercare projects from South Korea.

The Global Green Growth Institute and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) completed the US$5 million project in Oriental Mindoro in 2020. The processing facilities for calamansi, coconut, banana, and seaweed featured cutting-edge technology that empowered the beneficiaries with advanced tools and capabilities.

DTI Mimaropa said the year also witnessed remarkable regional growth in MSME development. As the urgency of economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis reached new heights with significant leadership changes, the 61 Negosyo Centers across Mimaropa provided business development services to over 20,000 clients, with 13,650 of them being MSMEs.

To expand entrepreneurial recovery in areas affected by natural and manmade disasters, DTI’s Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) Program provided 1,030 livelihood kits worth P10 million, covering 132 barangays. Under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP), the DTI assisted 10,280 farmer beneficiaries and small landowners throughout the year.

Furthermore, 78 agrarian reform communities were served, which altogether generated around 800 jobs.

The role of intensified mentorship remains one of the primary advancement factors for MSMEs embarking on their endeavors. With two runs of the Kapatid Mentor ME Program, which opened its doors to mentees from all over the country, DTI Mimaropa saw 61 graduates who completed the 10-week-long program.

At the same time, after reaching significant leaps in digitalization, DTI Mimaropa said it assisted 8,063 new MSMEs to engage in e-commerce activities. DTI brought together financial inclusion champions to equip and onboard entrepreneurs in remote communities.

A full picture of DTI MIMAROPA’s efforts on market access and development through the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Program highlights 449 assisted MSMEs and over P300 million in sales generated coming from the different national and local trade fairs attended by OTOP-assisted entrepreneurs.

Additionally, 73 prototypes were newly developed, along with 115 more prototypes from other product development activities. For branding, 55 IPO trademark-assisted applications were fulfilled, accompanied by logo design assistance.

Three OTOP hubs have also remained operational across Marinduque, Romblon, and Occidental Mindoro to provide locals and tourists with a personalized experience of MIMAROPA.

Other interventions include 15 products tested for microbiological analysis, 10 products tested for shelf-life analysis, and 17 products tested for nutritional analysis, and assisted 10 and 23 MSMEs to comply with the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) License to Operate (LTO) and Certificate of Product Registration, respectively.

Aside from the laboratory analyses, DTI MIMAROPA also provided free traceability workshops, food safety training, Sanitation Standard Operating Procedures and Current Good Manufacturing Practices Writeshops, Halal orientation and application, product development for food products to comply with mandatory labeling requirements, and assistance on the application for the aforementioned processes.

By the end of 2023, five Shared Service Facilities (SSF) were established across the region to address various Sustainable Development Goals in key areas, amounting to ₱5 million and creating more than 300 employment opportunities. The SSF handed over the Bogtong Fish Processing Facility, valued at around ₱1 million, to the Bogtong Fish Processors Association in Busuanga, Palawan, with the aim of improving the quality and market competitiveness of processed fish products. Included in the facility is a water treatment system and other equipment essential for food safety and storage.

Last year, the department saw a major shift toward the expansion of the creative sector. Likhai Marinduque, the very first culture and arts festival in the MIMAROPA region, gathered hundreds of artists, students, and other art enthusiasts from around the province and nearby cities and municipalities.

Rodolfo Mariposque, DTI MIMAROPA’s OIC Regional Director, said, “We are committed to continuing and even exceeding the passion and drive we carried throughout 2023—to assist more entrepreneurs, create more job opportunities, and contribute to the growth of our local industries in 2024.”