In order to ensure that products from the MIMAROPA region are of the best quality and are safe for consumers, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) MIMAROPA has assisted over 300 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in acquiring the fundamental documentary requirements related to market access.

As of March 2022, 114 MSMEs from all over the region have already secured a License-to-Operate (LTO) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA-LTO is an authorization given to establishments that grant them the permission to undertake a trade or carry out a business activity.

Moreover, with the help of DTI, 12 MSMEs in the region have also secured a Certificate of Product Registration (CPR) from the FDA which approves and registers products before they are sold in the market.

Since 2017 on the other hand, DTI MIMAROPA has assisted 259 MSMEs in their Trademark Registration with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines.

Leading to the securement of these regulatory documents, DTI MIMAROPA provides free food safety management training, SSOP, and cGMP Writeshop, label printing, laboratory testing (Microbiological and Nutritional), barcode application, Regional Integrated Product Development Assistance (RIPDA), and other necessary product development and market access documents that are in line with globally recognized standards.

“We share the same vision with the OTOP Next Gen Program of transforming thriving local communities into globally competitive hubs of entrepreneurs and their market-ready products,” said DTI MIMAROPA Regional Director Joel B. Valera in an interview.