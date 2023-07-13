Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual has revealed that they were able to generate P73 billion in investment leads from the renewable energy and infrastructure development sectors after a 3-week investment road show in Europe.

“During the three-week investment roadshow that we had in Europe, I had the opportunity to witness first-hand the positive outcomes of our efforts. I am pleased to emphasize the roadshow’s success, which has resulted in 48 potential investment leads. Of these, 16 have explicitly indicated investment values totaling more than P73 billion, potentially generating more than 4,300 direct jobs,” Pascual said.

He said he was accompanied in Europe by his teams, along with private sector representatives from the Semiconductor Electronics Industry Association of the Philippines and Jack Madrid of the Business Outsourcing Association of the Philippines.

The primary objective of the European roadshow, he explained, was to gather investment leads for priority sectors such as manufacturing, high-value services, renewable energy, and research and development.

Pascual said the roadshow visited five countries: France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany.

“We recognize their interest in investing in the Philippines and the support they can provide as we pursue sustainable growth and development objectives,” Pascual said.

He added they were also able to resume talks with EU officials on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

“In my business meetings, I emphasized the significant policy reforms the Philippine government has been undertaking to create an enabling business environment for foreign investments in our country. Many of our exporters in Europe depend on the tariff concessions given to us under the GSP+,” Pascual said.

Pascual mentioned that the Philippines, classified as a lower-income country under the GSP+, was targeted by the DTI to become an upper-middle-income country within three years.

According to EU policy, the GSP+ is a special incentive arrangement for Sustainable Development and Good Governance that supports vulnerable developing countries. To qualify, these countries must have ratified 27 international conventions on human rights, labor rights, environmental protection and climate change, and good governance.

Pascual emphasized that foreign investors would need to be provided with “green lanes” by national and local government agencies during the process of obtaining business permits and other necessary clearances. This measure aims to prevent unnecessary delays in the process.

“We exert continuing efforts to facilitate investments implementation and address any attendant obstacles. You may note with EO 18, we will get the President’s support or approval for creating green lanes at national agencies as well as local government units,” Pascual said.

Pascual said that there would be a one-stop action center in the Board of Investments for the respective investors, which would be classified as bringing strategic investments.

Pascual said there were six foreign companies had already started business projects in the country.

“They will contribute to our manufacturing, renewable energy, and IT. Collectively, they are expected to approximately generate 17,800 direct employments,” Pascual said.

But Pascual emphasized that not all leads would materialize.