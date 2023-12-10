Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Fred Pascual underscored their commitment to securing investments that advance President Marcos Jr.’s eight-point socio economic agenda, during the signing of the investment agreement between the National Development Company (NDC) and the Davao Thermo Biotech Corporation (DTBC) held in Matina Aplaya, Davao City on December 7.

He emphasized that this strategic investment to DBTC amounting to PHP40 million is aimed at championing the country’s economic agenda through the partnerships with business activities that advocate for innovation and sustainable development.

“Led by our investment arm NDC, this strategic investment agreement with DBTC is aligned with President Marcos Jr.’s comprehensive eight-point socioeconomic agenda, particularly on ensuring affordable and clean energy. As we foster innovation and sustainable development, we are actively working towards attracting quality investments that will generate better-paying jobs and other employment opportunities for Filipinos,” said Pascual.

The NDC’s approved P40-million investment granted to DTBC will be used to fuel the environmental solutions company’s expansion plans, which include the installation of a state-of-the-art dashboard at the plant by 2024 that will monitor air quality and composting activities, among others.

The signing ceremony between NDC General Manager Anton Mauricio and DTBC President Olive Puentespina was held in the presence of the DTBC’s top management and DTBC’s key Japanese technology partner, Kyowa Kako.

Further, the trade and industry chief commended DTBC’s innovative approach to converting biodegradable waste into biofertilizers. He highlighted the significance of environmentally sustainable practices for the country’s agricultural landscape as well as the DTI’s active role in supporting such initiatives. In addition, he recognized how government-led investments through IPAs like NDC exemplify the administration’s commitment to diversifying investments and promoting growth in various regions of the Philippines.

“As the DTI leverages science, technology and innovation (STI)-driven initiatives to propel the Philippines’ economic landscape, we are steadfast in advancing the national government’s eight-point socioeconomic agenda, through collaboration with private firms such as the DTBC. Through forging strong public and private partnerships, we aim to make significant strides in nurturing investments that align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals,” Pascual said.

Established in 2015, DTBC champions biodegradable waste management through patented Japanese technology. With more than 30 million kilos of waste diverted from landfills to its composting plant in Davao City, DTBC contributes significantly to environmental sustainability while supporting agricultural productivity through biofertilizer production.

With the support of the DTI, DBTC’s innovative biotech technologies are envisioned to be a pivotal force in ensuring a sustainable Philippines while effectively transforming waste into an agricultural asset.