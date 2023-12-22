Despite the rainy weather, the spirits of the Palaweño creatives remained high during the Capacity Development Caravan on Creative Industries, held on December 19-20 at Dang Maria’s in Barangay Bancao-Bancao, Puerto Princesa City.

The caravan offered training sessions in 10 creative industry domains prevalent in Palawan: gift styling, knitting, crochet, embroidery, event styling, costume making, content creation, coffee making, cocktail drink preparation, and mobile photography.

While the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) regularly conducts training caravans at Negosyo Centers throughout the province, this specific event, with its focus on the said domains, served as a preparatory launch for next year’s creative industry-centered development plan.

DTI Provincial Director Hazel Salvador observed that although Palawan is home to many unofficial artist collectives, especially in visual and musical arts, the DTI currently lacks a method to accurately measure the income generated by these creatives who earn their livelihood through various artistic skills.

Salvador further mentioned that the DTI plans to gradually introduce more personalized industry training sessions next year. This shift follows the program’s recent return to face-to-face meetings since November 2021, a change that coincided with the reopening of Palawan’s economy.

“Yung creative industry development plan ay plano ng government, which is bagong-bago siya. Yung way na ginagawa ng DTI yung activities na nagpapatraining tayo, same din yun. Sa mga sumusunod na taon, marami tayong makikita na pagbabago siguro in terms of creativity, pati dapat ang pag-implement, creative din,” she said.

Salvador also mentioned that the creatives industry was visibly alive in Palawan, but its economic impact was not as easily tracked unlike other industries, as Palaweño creative entrepreneurs worked in smaller groups and have their services recommended through word-of-mouth.

Salvador used the events styling domain as an example. “Kunyari, may kasal. Ngayon pag magpakasal ka siyempre may photographer ka na hire, may hair stylist, may makeup artist, may emcee- gaano kalaki yung ginastos mo, so ibig sabihin may kita sila. Pero magkano ba talaga yung contribution ng creative industry sa livelihood ng mga tao? Hindi natin masasabi kung naghihirap or kumikita, pero alam natin na may potential. Kaso di lang namin pwedeng sabihin kasi kailangan ng figures. Kapag tinanong magkano ang kita nila, hindi namin masasabi,” Salvador said.

“Ang Palawan talaga, among the five provinces in [MIMAROPA], tayo yung may pinakamaraming artists. Yun yung isa sa mga kailangan natin sa development plan na may listahan kami ng mga artists, parang inventory.”

The Caravan

While the caravan targeted around 100 participants, the number was exceeded in the second day as some of those who were drenched from the rain the day prior did not return for the second one.

From the ten domains, only costume making and content creation spanned two days in the training, as those participating in the former wove entire wardrobes throughout the days, while the latter was in charge of documenting the entire event from start to finish.

However, Business Development Division Chief for DTI Emma Quilliope mentioned that most of the participants during the lectures on both days would hop on the other events, which reflected the intersection of most creative fields.

“Naghopping yung iba kahapon. Actually ang target namin is one training per participant para mas madaming maka-avail ng training, pero yung iba di mo mapigilan, mag-hopping talaga sila. Lalo na po yung crochet kahapon,” Quilliope said.

She also mentioned the crochet contest held by DTI, where participants can submit their crochet creations along with an online video and voted on DTI Palawan’s Facebook page.

“Mabilisan lang nga ito, kung sino lang yung nag-register sa link ayun ang nakasama, pero may mga ilang events kami tulad nung pop up coffee making na kailangang isara kasi madami na agad,” Quilliope said.

The trainers for the development caravan were also local entrepreneurs, such as Honey Firmalo, owner of Honey’s Artisanal Cheese in Palawan, who taught the participants on how to plate and pair cheeses for the food styling and mobile photography event.

Firmalo was a previous graduate of DTI’s Kapatid Mentor ME (microentrepreneurs) Project, which was a modular entrepreneurship training program done over ten weeks.

Firmalo served as a food producer for the second day of the caravan, and her cheeses were paired with Muslim delicacies and sweets, along with a fresh salad pairing and plating course presented by another trainer. These plates were photographed by those training in content creation and mobile photography as well.

“More than five years na rin na pinakaproduct ko yung cheese. Nag-order sila Ma’am ng cheese, kasi made-to-order yung cheese, di ko in-expect. Usually may mga banderitas ako niyan, and then nakaorder din si Ma’am ng dry foods. Pag nagmamarket kami, usually magkakatabi yung pairings for products,” Firmalo said.

Firmalo was referring to the Binhi sa Rurungan Holiday Market on December 17, where local entrepreneurs of organic foods set up stalls in Abanico Road to promote their handmade products. Firmalo was notably enthusiastic and incredibly supportive of DTI’s similar efforts in promoting local industries.

“Actually itong creative industry caravan ng DTI, talagang 4th quarter na siya ginagawa. Hindi naman tayo delayed, pero ayun nga, ilang araw na lang magpa-Pasko na. Sabi ko nga nung nag-opening kami kanina, na thank you sa pagpunta kasi kahit na busy [ang mga speakers], pumunta pa rin. Hindi maggiging successful itong activity namin na ito kung wala sila,” Salvador said.

Although this caravan was limited to Puerto Princesa City, the next training and development plans will happen across the 16 DTI Negosyo Centers across Palawan in Aborlan, Narra, Rizal, Sofronio Española, Bataraza, Balabac, Roxas, San Vicente, Taytay.

According to NC Provincial Coordinator for DTI Camella Tanteo, all the NCs had at least one DTI staff who would then take charge of the trainings and other industry-related events held in that space.

Tanteo added that although the NCs in Quezon, Brooke’s Point, and El Nido were yet to be staffed, they were sure to have more industry development events in the coming year. The same was extended to the three NCs in the island municipalities of Busuanga, Coron, and Culion.

The caravan was held by the Department of Trade and Industries (DTI) in Palawan, in partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology.