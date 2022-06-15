Fuel prices in Palawan are expected to breach P100 per liter, with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) anticipating a continuous increase in price trend due to the world market situation.

Provincial director Hazel Salvador explained that their office is helping the Department of Energy (DOE) monitor the local prices and supply of fuel and petroleum products. From June 6 to 10 price and supply monitoring, gasoline increased by P1.70 per liter, while diesel increased by P2.21 to P6.55 per liter.

Drivers and operators of public utility vehicles (PUV) here are asking for a fare hike as oil prices are about to hit the P100 mark with gas prices continuing to jack up.

Tricycle driver Rodney Tabang, 48, said his take-home pay decreased to only about P300 a day which is not enough to support his family of five.

“Gutom talaga abutin nito pag ganyan ng ganyan ang presyo. Masakit niyan ‘yong ibang pasahero nagagalit pa pag sinisingil ng special trip na lang,” Tabang said.

Oil companies on Tuesday jacked up the price of diesel by P4.30 per liter and gasoline by P2.15 per liter attributed to the European Union’s ban on Russian oil imports, the lockdown in China, and the rising demand in the northern hemisphere countries due to summer peak period from June to September.

Figures from the DOE showed the highest prevailing retail pump price in Puerto Princesa City, which ranges from P96.44 per liter to P98.90 per liter.

The results gathered by the provincial office are submitted to the regional office of the DTI before forwarding to DOE’s central office.

The main focus of the DTI is to monitor the price and supply of the basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPCs), which remained within suggested retail prices (SRPs).

“Actually, sa nangyayari sa world market, malamang sa malamang ay tataas pa yan. Ang mga factors kasi ay global trends at mga pangyayari sa buong mundo tulad ng war ng Russia at Ukraine, inflation sa US, covid surge sa China, hindi natin makokontrol ang mga ito,” she said in a message on Tuesday.

The department regularly posts the result of the monitoring, wherein this week will be released online on Friday. Aside from gasoline, the monitoring also covers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which had a P65.00 price decrease compared to last week.

“Tumutulong lang kami sa DOE na mag monitor at the provincial and municipal level kasi wala silang regional at provincial offices. Fuel and petroleum products ay jurisdiction ng DOE talaga, tumutulong lang kami,” she added.