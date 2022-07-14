- Advertisement by Google -

The local office of the trade and industry department aims to completely distribute the livelihood kits assistance to 1,000 small entrepreneurs in Palawan by the fourth quarter of this year as support to their recovery after the damages caused by Odette.

Provincial director Hazel Salvador said that at present, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Palawan has reached about 50 percent of its target and continuously visits different towns.

The distribution of livelihood kits to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) is under its “Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa” program of DTI.

“Ongoing pa rin, hindi pa tapos. (Possible by fourth quarter) kasi ang baba ng pondo ng DBM ay monthly,” Salvador said in a message on Wednesday.

DTI allotted P10 million to assist in the recovery of MSMEs in Palawan affected by typhoon Odette in December 2021. It initially extended assistance to greatly affected areas like Puerto Princesa and northern towns like Roxas.

The department continuously distributes assistance to other in northern Palawan towns including island municipalities.

Salvador previously explained that the chosen MSMEs underwent a series of assessments, verifications, and validations. Due to limited budget, entrepreneurs who had the most damage from Typhoon Odette were helped first.

“Iyong for next year ay hindi pa alam, ang budgeting pa lang ng government ay for 2022,” she added.