The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) held a half-day event in MIMAROPA on February 22 on the topic “Cashless For All Series: The Rise of Inclusive Digital Payment Solutions,” which was among the department’s many planned activities for the year.

Karl Angelo Sarmiento, Business Development Manager of ShopeePay, presented a walkthrough of the digital wallet platform. Participating MSMEs were also granted a 3-month free trial to use the merchant feature of the platform.

According to their website, ShopeePay is Shopee’s digital wallet where users can make safe and cashless payments. The following are the main features of the platform:

Online transactions within Shopee – such as buying mobile load and bills payment

Offline (QR) transactions with merchants who accept payment via ShopeePay

Receiving or sending money to your contacts, and making bank transfers for your funds to your bank account.

In line with the e-Commerce Philippine 2022 Roadmap of making e-Commerce “madali” for Filipinos, DTI supports MSMEs in the growth and evolution of technology, its platforms, and economy. As more consumers purchase goods and services online, local businesses are encouraged to pivot to e-Commerce.

“With our geographical set-up, we are on the move to a predominant cash-free society in the region. Our main goal this 2022 is to level up the MSMEs’ game in E-Commerce,” said DTI MIMAROPA Regional Director Joel B. Valera.

A total of 121 individuals, coming from both the public and private sectors, participated in the virtual information session. The majority of the participating MSMEs have expressed their interest to onboard in the platform.

In 2021 alone, DTI MIMAROPA has assisted over 5,000 MSMEs to transition online. Some of the activities conducted by DTI MIMAROPA on E-Commerce include capacity development initiatives, onboarding in E-Commerce Platforms, and one-on-one consultations.

“Patuloy nating i-promote ang cashless society. Let us support this kind of endeavor because it creates value and this value helps the economy,” said DTI MIMAROPA Assistant Regional Director Rodolfo J. Mariposque in his closing remarks.

