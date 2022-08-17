- Advertisement by Google -

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is scheduled to release the database of Listahanan 3 in October, containing the latest number of identified poor households in Palawan and other MIMAROPA provinces.

Ernie Jarabejo, Regional Field Coordinator, Listahanan Certified Data Protection Officer, said Tuesday that the pandemic affected the survey of DSWD, which delayed the release of Listahanan data in 2020 and rescheduled it for 2022.

Jarabejo is confident that the data gathering for Listahanan 3 saturated about 95 to 96 percent of the MIMAROPA region, which he considered close to the statistics provided by the Philippine Statistics Authority. The data will be shared by DSWD on October 17, which is also the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

“Bago iyan so diyan natin makikita kung may changes ba sa pagbaba noong identified poor based sa Listahanan 2 or talagang magko- coincide siya sa poverty incidence ng PSA,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The Listahanan is defined by the department as an information management system that identifies who and where the poor are. It undergoes phases of preparatory, data collection and analysis, report generation, and validation and finalization.

The objectives of Listahanan are to formulate unified criteria for the identification of the poor population through scientific means; facilitate sharing of databases among public and private social protection stakeholders; and ensure the cost efficiency of social protection programs by reducing leakage and undercoverage.

The Listahanan 2 was released in 2015, and 36.5 percent of households in the region, or 207,863 people, were classified as poor. Palawan accounts for 83,520 households, or 49.4 percent of the total.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and the National Economic and Development Authority recently released the poverty incidence of the Philippines in 2021, which recorded 18.1 percent, or equivalent to 19.99 million poor Filipinos. It is higher than the 16.7 percent recorded in 2018, resulting in 17.67 million poor Filipinos.

Jarabejo said that he cannot comment yet if the trend of poor households under Listahanan 3 will be the same as the recorded poverty incidence in the country for 2021. He added that a big factor to look into is the poverty threshold of provinces. It is the least amount of money a person or family needs to earn or spend to meet their basic needs for food and other things.

An increase in target and assessed households was recorded in the conduct of Listahanan 3. He also stated that the pandemic will have a significant impact on the Listahanan 3 database, as data collection took place from 2020 to mid-2021.

“Hindi ako makakapagsalita kasi ang inilabas niyan ay poverty incidence ng national. Ang tingnan natin ay poverty threshold ng kada probinsya, iyon ang malaking dapat tingnan at kung bumaba ba ang identified poor sa mga probinsiya ng targeting system—ongoing ang analysis na ginagawa (for Listahanan 3) kung magko-coincide ba ‘yong result batay sa poverty incidence na ini-estimate ng PSA at itong lalabas na poor sa regional level,” he said.

The DSWD MIMAROPA also conducts a series of provincial forums with different provinces in the region on the data sharing agreement with different stakeholders having social protection programs.

The stakeholders also have the accountability and responsibility for the data to be shared by the department and what they will share with their other partners.

About Post Author

Rachel Ganancial is one of the senior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts