Secretary Erwin Tulfo of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is in Palawan to hear local government officials’ concerns on rapid response capacity and capabilities and other social services challenges.

According to the Palawan Provincial Information Office (PIO), Sec. Tulfo arrived Thursday morning, August 11, to meet with Gov. Victorino Dennis Socrates, 2nd District Palawan Rep. Jose Alvarez, and other provincial government officials about disaster risk reduction and President Bongbong Marcos’ order to conduct a resiliency check across the country.

Earlier in July, before President Marcos officially assumed office, he directed the DSWD to respond to disaster victims more quickly.

“We are here to listen to the problems of the province [of Palawan,] especially on quick response, which is also part of President Marcos’ plan to conduct assessment in the country,” the PIO quoted Tulfo in saying.

The PIO said that during the meeting, Rep. Alvarez showed Tulfo the typhoon resilient design building, which is slated to become a DSWD Center & Disaster Preparedness Center, and the Livelihood Center, which are part of his disaster resilience project plans for Palawan.

Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) chief Abegail Ablaña and Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Jerry Alili also showed Tulfo their disaster preparedness response activities and social services provided to indigent Palaweños.

Also present during his meeting were Provincial Administrator Atty. Jethro Palayon, Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Joshua Bolusa, Provincial Information Officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco, Rescue 165 Program Manager Richristopher Magbanua, and Engr. Bonifacio Madarcos.

