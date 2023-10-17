The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) with the support of the District Action Office (DAO) of Palawan 2nd District Rep. Jose Alvarez, organized an assessment and payout for beneficiaries of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) Educational Assistance program on October 9 to 13 in select elementary schools in the town of Quezon, Palawan.

The AICS program is a government initiative designed to aid individuals in need of support, particularly those affected by the recent pandemic.

The program benefits students from remote schools, as the program prioritizes rural areas and assists students from indigenous communities.

A total of 2,457 students were part of the AICS program in Quezon, amounting to over 1.7 million pesos.

According to DAO, Alvarez continues to collaborate with national agencies to secure additional funding for programs like this, with the aim of increasing the number of beneficiaries.