The social welfare department presented P100,000 and a letter of felicitations from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Barbara L. Evio, or Lola Baray, San Vicente town’s first centenarian.

Lola Barangay, a resident of Brgy. Poblacion in the said town, was given the centenarian gift by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on March 10 in her house.

San Vicente Vice Mayor Ramir Pablico joined representatives of the DSWD and the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) in giving the one-time cash gift and certificate of recognition based on Republic Act 10868, or the Centenarian Act of 2016.

Lola Baray during the awarding ceremony for centenarian beneficiary on March 10. | Photo from the San Vicente Municipal Information Office

According to Mae Sandra Basio, project development officer of the DSWD-Social Pension Program, families that have centenarian relatives or are going to celebrate their 100th birthday should notify their MSWDOs to begin the process of their applications.

If all documented criteria are met and their applications are approved, they will be acknowledged as centenarians as well, she said. (OCJ/PIA-MIMAROPA)

About Post Author