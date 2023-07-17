A total of 27 members of the indigenous community in El Nido received livelihood assistance from the social welfare department regional office through the Enhanced Support Services Intervention of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.

Department of Social Welfare and Develophese fishermen are from the barangays of Villa Paz and Teneguiban and belong to the Tagbanua tribe.

The assistance provided was used to purchase various fishing equipment such as fishing nets, nylon strings, sinkers, and floaters that they will use for their fishing activities.

The prioritizes providing livelihood assistance to indigenous peoples in the community, especially those living in remote areas.

their agency aims to enhance the economic activities of the beneficiaries through the provision of livelihood assistance.