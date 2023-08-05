The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in the MIMAROPA region have come together for the ceremonial signing of the Listahanan 3 data sharing agreement and the official turnover of the Listahanan 3 list of poor today at Hive Hotel.

During the ceremony, DSWD MIMAROPA Regional Director Leonardo C. Reynoso, CESO III, and NEDA MIMAROPA Regional Director Agustin Mendoza expressed their dedication to eradicating poverty in the region with the use of Listahanan 3 data.

The signing of the data-sharing agreement and database turnover, witnessed by Social Development Committee (SDC) members, solidifies the collaboration between the agencies, highlighting their shared responsibility in ensuring that Listahanan 3’s comprehensive database is utilized for immediate action.

Moreover, NEDA Regional Director Mendoza emphasized the importance of accurate and up-to-date data for effective poverty alleviation programs.

Listahanan is an information system that identifies the impoverished population and their locations, serving as a reference for potential beneficiaries of various government social protection programs and services.