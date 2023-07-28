The Mimaropa regional offices of the Department of Social Welfare Development (DSWD) and the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) have forged a partnership on the Listahanan Data Sharing Agreement.

“This innovative alliance is set to revolutionize poverty reduction strategies by providing targeted support and policy interventions to uplift the most vulnerable segments of society through Listahanan,” says DSWD Regional Director Leonardo Reynoso.

According to Listahanan 3, the government’s initiative to identify impoverished individuals and their locations, approximately 193,467 households, which constitutes 30% of the total 651,884 households assessed in the Mimaropa, are considered poor.

“As the premiere socio-economic planning agency mandated to formulate continuing, coordinated, and fully integrated socio-economic policies, plans, and programs that will steer socio-economic growth and development, the NEDA MIMAROPA fully appreciates and recognizes the importance of the Listahanan as a reliable source of information,” says NEDA Regional Director Agustin Mendoza.

Listahanan, as a systematic database, will play a pivotal role in monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of poverty alleviation programs. This ongoing process will enable flexible policy-making and ensure constant enhancements in interventions.

Through a collaboration between the DSWD’s expertise in social welfare and the NEDA’s perspective on economic development, this partnership aims to establish a comprehensive approach to reducing poverty. Acknowledging the interconnectedness of social and economic factors, the government is laying the groundwork for inclusive growth and shared prosperity.

Mendoza emphasized that Listahanan is crucial for formulating appropriate strategies and programs to achieve a sustained reduction in poverty in the region.

The collaboration between the DSWD and NEDA represents a significant step forward in the country’s comprehensive efforts to combat poverty Reynoso said.

The Listahanan 3 list of the poor is available and accessible to all social protection stakeholders through the Department’s standard data-sharing agreement.

Interested parties must accomplish the standard DSA form, designate a data protection officer, and establish security measures in compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

We will continue to work with the DSWD and other partner agencies in ensuring the social and economic transformation of individuals and families particularly the most vulnerable sectors of society, ended Mendoza.