The regional office of the social welfare department and the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) recently issued cash cards to Listahanan poor beneficiaries of the Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) and Targeted Cash Transfer (TCT) programs.

The distribution was implemented by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) regional office and Landbank on August 5, according to its post on Monday.

According to DSWD Mimaropa, the program addresses the issue that certain beneficiaries did not get cash cards holding grants from the UCT and TCT programs in 2020.

UCT is a social assistance program where beneficiaries receive cash grants without any conditions attached. This means that recipients do not need to meet any specific criteria or perform any actions to receive the funds.

The DSWD regional office added that the main objective of such transfers is to provide immediate financial relief to vulnerable populations, such as those living in extreme poverty or affected by crises.

TCT, on the other hand, is a program that is more specific in its approach, aiming to provide cash grants to certain targeted groups within the population. The targeting could be based on income levels, employment status, household size, or other specific criteria, and the goal is to support those who are most in need or to achieve certain policy objectives.

DSWD Mimaropa is urging beneficiaries who have yet to receive their cash cards to get in touch with DSWD SWADT Palawan or their local government to address their concerns.

In the following weeks, it is expected that more families will benefit from this program, assisting those in need during the pandemic.