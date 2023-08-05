The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Mimaropa has provided P600,000 in seed capital to four Sustainable Livelihood Program Associations (SLPAs) from Aborlan town on August 2.

Attendees at the handover ceremony included Aborlan Mayor Jaime Ortega, Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office chief Hernan Cayaon, SLP project development officers (PDOs), and representatives from the various organizations.

Mayor Ortega stressed the importance of the SLPAs’ task to ensure that the capital investment they have received flourishes and becomes an instrument for the desired advancement of each family.

He also lauded the local administration and DSWD Mimaropa for their continuous partnership in creating employment and business possibilities for locals.

The Maligaya SLPA and Sipag SLPA have projects related to hog raising, while Deltag SLPA opted for rice retailing, and the Sexy Fourteen SLPA chose to establish a cafeteria.

Alongside the ceremonial awarding, a financial literacy session was conducted by Moises Daniel Aban, Capacity Building Focal of SLP Palawan, and an orientation on Gender and Development (GAD) was led by Aileen Waban, RSW, Social Welfare Officer of MSWDO.

The SLP is a capability-building program by DSWD, aiming to enhance the skills, experiences, and abilities of beneficiaries to establish livelihoods through businesses or employment.