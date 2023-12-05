The social welfare department’s field office in Mimaropa has provided aid to the victims of the fire in Barangay Tagumpay, Coron, by offering assistance, including P500,000 to help them recover.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) supplied 70 family food packs (FFPs), hygiene kits, family kits, and kitchen kits to the residents who lost their homes in the fire, complementing the efforts of the local government in Coron.

The half-million-peso assistance was provided through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program to help the families recover from the impact of the incident, the DSWD Field Office Mimaropa stated on Monday.

The department reported that as of November 30, 80 families (about 400 individuals) had been affected by the fire that struck Brgy. Tagumpay at 1 p.m. on November 28.

Previously, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Coron reported that over 30 families and three boarding houses were destroyed.

There were no fatalities, but about seven residents sustained minor injuries.