The social welfare department’s Mimaropa regional office lauded the southern Palawan town of Rizal for organizing the country’s inaugural Municipal Bayani Ka Awards.

This event, conceived by Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) community volunteers, aimed to honor on November 16 the presidents and treasurers of the Barangay Development Council-Technical Working Group (BDC-TWG) and others who supported the program this year.

“Heroes rise not from capes, but from the courage to stand up for what is right and serve without expecting anything in return just like the KALAHI-CIDSS community volunteers in Rizal, Palawan,” the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office in Mimaropa said Monday.

“As the first municipality to host the Municipal Bayani Ka! Awards in the Philippines, Rizal, Palawan, set a commendable precedent for other municipalities to follow. The event not only celebrates the accomplishments of the winners but also serves as an inspiration for others to emulate their commitment to community service,” the field office added.

Rainheart Arce, KALAHI-CIDSS area coordinator, said the awards night was suggested by the community volunteers and inspired by the DSWD Field Office Mimaropa’s Regional Bayani Ka Awards, wherein the Ilog Farmers and Irrigators Association (IFIA) from Rizal, Palawan, received the region’s Exemplary Operations and Maintenance Group award.

The Municipal Bayani Ka Awards of Rizal adopted some guidelines, criteria, and program flow from the region and added special awards to recognize all the BDC-TWG presidents and treasurers, including those who have significantly contributed to the program this year.

The winners of the inaugural Municipal Bayani Ka! Awards are as follows:

Exemplary Leadership (Local Government Unit) | Mr. Roselito K. Macahipay, Barangay Chairperson of Punta Baja

Exemplary Leadership (Community Volunteer) | Mr. Rolly M. Badenas, Barangay Campong Ulay

Exemplary Woman | Mary Jean Tiangse, Dep-Ed Teacher

Exemplary Indigenous People (IP) | Estrella Amis, Procurement Team Head

Exemplary Senior Citizen | Modesta Mahinay, Barangay Chairperson of Taburi

The event was marked by a sense of unity, empowerment, and pride, as community members came together to celebrate the remarkable achievements of their fellow citizens.

The Municipal Bayani Ka Awards underscore the importance of acknowledging and promoting the spirit of Bayanihan through the Community-Driven Development approach of KALAHI-CIDSS, where ordinary citizens work collectively with the local government units in planning, implementing, and sustaining development projects.