The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in collaboration with Senator Alan Peter Cayetano’s program, has granted P15,000 each to 334 beneficiaries in Puerto Princesa City as part of the Sustainable Livelihood Program-National Program Management Office (SLP-NPMO).

The city government said the financial grant was aimed at providing startup capital to selected beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in the city.

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Specialized Programs under the Operations Group Florentino Loyola Jr. said the program’s goals will help many to establish livelihoods.

“Inaasahan namin na sa programang ito ay marami ang matutulungan na magkaroon ng magandang kabuhayan. Pandagdag puhunan lamang ito sa inyong ninanais na negosyo,” he said.

Monica Ann Mitra, chief political affairs officer representing Sen. Cayetano, spoke about the importance of sustainability during the event.

She challenged the beneficiaries to ensure that the financial aid will help their families.

“Itong ipinagkaloob sa inyo na livelihood assistance ay hindi man lumago kundi dapat ma-sustain ninyo na may pinagkakakitaan para sa pamilya at kabuhayan,” she said.

Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron, represented by City Social Welfare and Development Officer Lydia Del Rosario, showed support for the program aimed at aiding the city’s residents.

The program has distributed approximately P5,010,000, investing in the economic empowerment of Puerto Princesa’s residents