The contribution of persons with disabilities (PWD) during the 6-day community service in the Cash-for-Work (CFW) program in Mimaropa is invaluable, an official of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said.

In celebration of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Bungay-Dumlao graced the nationwide simultaneous payout of CFW Program for PWD on December 3 in El Nido with the theme Buhay-nihan: Buhay at Bayanihan para sa Mamamayan in the El Nido Municipal Compound.

“Kinikilala ng pamahalaan ang kahalagahan at ambag ng bawat mamamayan sa pag-inog ng ating lipunan. Bawat isa sa atin, kasama kayong PWDs, ay may magagawang kabutihan para sa ating bayan,” she told CFW for PWD recipients.

“Bawat isa sa atin ay mahalaga. (The government recognizes the importance and contribution of each citizen to the progress of our society. Each one of us, including you PWDs, can do something good for our country. Each of us is important),” she added.

DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Bungay-Dumlao and El Nido Municipal Mayor Edna Lim assist in the distribution of cash-for-work program payouts to PWDs in the El Nido Municipal Compound.

Dumlao emphasized that the government will continue to guide, help and take care of everyone because every life is important to DSWD.

El Nido Mayor Edna G. Lim, on the other hand, stated that their local government unit (LGU) supports the implementation of programs that promote transparency, inclusivity, and empowerment of people with disabilities.

CFW for PWD is an initiative of the Marcos administration as a proof of duty that service and aid are given to those in need.

13,411 persons with disability (PWD) in MIMAROPA are set to receive a total of over P47.6 million cash-for-work payout from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) started on Saturday.

Around 1,218 PWDs from 13 LGUs in Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, and Romblon collected their wage during the first day of the nationwide simultaneous payout called Buhay-nihan: Buhay at Bayanihan para sa Mamamayan Cash-for-Work (CFW) for Persons with Disabilities (PWD). It is an initiative of the current administration to address the needs of the PWD sector in the country.

“Noon tumama ang COVID-19, isa ang sektor ng Persons with Disabilities sa lubhang naapektuhan at nangangailangan ng agarang tulong mula sa pamahalaan (During the COVID-19 pandemic, the PWD sector is one of the most vulnerable sectors and it needed immediate help from the government),” Dumlao added.

Dumlao emphasized that Buhay-nihan is an implementation of the DSWD’s “bawat buhay ay mahalaga (every life matters).”

PWD beneficiaries are identified through the result of the National Household Targeting System’s assessment based on verifiable indicators. Further, another layer of verification is undertaken through the validation of the LGU.

The CFW for PWD is implemented under the operation of Kapit-bisig Laban sa Kahirapan: Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS)—a program that runs under the principles of participation, transparency, and accountability.

CFW for PWD payout in 73 LGUs of MIMAROPA is expected to complete by December 21, 2022.

