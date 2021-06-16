DSWD, DTI finalizing elderly, PWD online purchase discounts

LGU ASSISTANCE. Elderly residents of a Manila village converge on a basketball court during the distribution of cash assistance from the city government in this April 2021 photo. Citizens aged 60 and above and those with disabilities regardless of age enjoy a 20-percent discount on transportation, food, and medicines. | Photo courtesy of Manila-PIO

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will conduct a stakeholders’ consultation meeting in July to discuss discounts for online transactions of senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

DSWD is still consolidating the comments of agencies and partners regarding the guidelines.

The DTI, on the other hand, will identify different business groups and consumer protection groups that may be invited to the meeting.

Under the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) or the “Guidelines On The Provision Of The Statutory Benefits And Privileges Of The Senior Citizens And Persons With Disabilities On Their Purchases Through Online (E-Commerce) And Phone Call/SMS”, it is hoped the statutory privileges granted to senior citizens and PWDs will be recognized by all establishments, business owners, and individual sellers, including those not registered with the DTI and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), the DSWD said in a statement.

The guidelines would help correct the misconception that the observance of statutory privileges is limited only to registered businesses.

The crafting of the JAO started in March and was based on the consultative efforts of the DSWD, DTI, BIR, National Commission of Senior Citizens, National Council on Disability Affairs, Department of Health, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The DSWD vowed to continue to protect and promote the rights and interests of the vulnerable sector.

Its collaboration with DTI and other agencies to finalize the JAO is a testament to its commitment, the agency added. (PNA)