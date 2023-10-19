The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in cooperation with the Rizal Municipal Development and Social Welfare Development Office (MSWDO), distributed on Wednesday, October 18, the financial assistance to local residents in conflict vulnerable areas.

Beneficiaries from six different barangays including Candawaga, Ransang, Culasian, Panalingaan, Iraan, and Bunog received P15,000 under the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

According to the Municipal Information Office (MIO), the beneficiaries were informed that they will be required to submit receipts indicating how the government funds were utilized and whether the agreed-upon terms and conditions between the DSWD and each beneficiary were followed.

This process is set to occur from October 23 to 25, 2023.

Rizal Mayor Norman Ong assured that he will continue to work diligently and support programs aimed at improving the lives of the residents of Rizal.